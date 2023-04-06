NEWS

Kozani high school evacuated after fire breaks out 

A high school in northern Greece was evacuated on Thursday morning after a fire broke out on the ground floor.

The students, who were in class when the fire started, were told to gather in the yard outside.

Five firemen with two fire engines arrived at the 3rd general high school of Kozani and managed to extinguish the flames before they spread to the rest of the building. 

The Fire Service is carrying out an investigation into the cause of the fire.

