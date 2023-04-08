Poll: Most Greek voters deeply distrust all institutions

A sample of just over 4,000 likely voters polled last month reveals a deep distrust of Greece’s political institutions.

Among those polled, 83.2% said they trust political parties only a little or not at all; similarly negative feelings were expressed about the judicial system (69%), Parliament (68.9%), independent authorities (65.1%), the government (64.3%), the Presidency of the Republic (63.7%) and the prime minister (60.6%).

The least entrusted institution, by far, is the media, with 91.6% of respondents showing little or no trust.

It should be noted that voters were explicitly asked by the polling firm to express their trust in the institutions themselves, not the current representatives.

Despite the negativity, five out of six respondents (83%) agreed that democracy is the best system of government, while also overwhelmingly dissatisfied (69%) by the way it is functioning in Greece.

Also, 60.1% find their current economic situation unsatisfactory versus 15.2% who are satisfied and 24.5% who are neither.

Finally, 69.4% support the country staying in the eurozone.