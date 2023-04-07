NEWS

Greece condemns rocket attacks against Israel

Greece condemned on Friday a barrage of rocket attacks against Israel which Israeli military blamed on Palestinian militants and urged both sides to show “restraint”, citing the religious holidays.

“We call on all sides to show self-restraint in order to avoid a further escalation of violence, which has unfortunately caused the loss of human life for which we express our deep sorrow,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Especially during the current period of religious holidays, we once more underline Greece’s position regarding the need to respect and preserve the status quo of the Holy Pilgrimages of Jerusalem.”

Israel responded a few hours later by striking targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and Gaza.

Diplomacy

