Mitsotakis: Water companies to return to public control after elections

The Athens and Thessaloniki water utility companies will return to public control after the forthcoming elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

“Water is and will remain a public good,” Mitsotakis underlined, in an interview with private TV broadcaster SKAI.

Stating that SYRIZA had transferred the Athens and Thessaloniki water companies to the so-called Superfund of state assets for 99 years, Mitsotakis said “the government will fully respect the decision of the Council of State and these two companies will leave the Superfund and return to the Greek government.”

