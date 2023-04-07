NEWS

PM to discuss progress of HDB, Tsipras visits Ilia

PM to discuss progress of HDB, Tsipras visits Ilia

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to attend an event on Friday to discuss the three-year progress of the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) and its future plans. The event will take place at 10.00 in the morning.

Later in the day, at 12.30 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria and All Africa, and at 4 p.m. he will have a meeting with Archbishop Makarios of Australia. Both meetings will take place at the Maximos Mansion.

Meanwhile, the leader of the main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Alexis Tsipras, is also on a tour. He will visit Pyrgos, in the Ilia prefecture on Friday and deliver a speech at the Xystri thematic park at 7 p.m.

The meetings are expected to address a variety of topics, from economic development to religious and political issues, as both government officials and opposition leaders seek to engage with their constituencies ahead of national elections on May 21.

