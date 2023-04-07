Student elections set to be held on May 10

Greek university student elections are set to take place on May 10, with the New Democracy-affiliated DAP-NDFK and the KNE youth wing of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) expected to be the main contenders. Last year’s elections were contested by both parties, with both sides claiming victory.

KNE says that this year’s vote will serve as an opinion poll ahead of national elections on May 21, and “an opportunity for a mass condemnation of government policy… that crushes the studies, life and dreams of the young generation.”

The conservative DAP-NDFK, on the other hand, echoes the government agenda, positioning itself as a champion of openness and reform, stating that it is aligned with “all those whose common vision is a university that accommodates everyone and not just a few.”

Turnout has fallen in recent years, with only around 50,000 students out of a total 264,000 active students taking part.