NEWS

Student elections set to be held on May 10

Student elections set to be held on May 10

Greek university student elections are set to take place on May 10, with the New Democracy-affiliated DAP-NDFK and the KNE youth wing of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) expected to be the main contenders. Last year’s elections were contested by both parties, with both sides claiming victory.

KNE says that this year’s vote will serve as an opinion poll ahead of national elections on May 21, and “an opportunity for a mass condemnation of government policy… that crushes the studies, life and dreams of the young generation.”

The conservative DAP-NDFK, on the other hand, echoes the government agenda, positioning itself as a champion of openness and reform, stating that it is aligned with “all those whose common vision is a university that accommodates everyone and not just a few.”

Turnout has fallen in recent years, with only around 50,000 students out of a total 264,000 active students taking part. 

Politics Elections Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parents show keen interest in model public schools
NEWS

Parents show keen interest in model public schools

More than 36,000 interactive whiteboards to be installed
TEACHING

More than 36,000 interactive whiteboards to be installed

Safety issues keep Greek school in Brussels shut
DIASPORA

Safety issues keep Greek school in Brussels shut

Professors at Ioannina University quit en masse
NEWS

Professors at Ioannina University quit en masse

Historic university at the mercy of violent vandals
NEWS

Historic university at the mercy of violent vandals

Report finds only half of students finish university
NEWS

Report finds only half of students finish university