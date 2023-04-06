Nine poll battle grounds

Single-seat constituencies will be an important battleground in Greece’s May 21 parliamentary election, both main parties believe. On the basis of the latest census data, two regional units lost their second parliament seat, raising the number of single-seat constituencies from seven to nine.

Contests in such constituencies can sometimes buck national trends and are more unpredictable. Given that no single party is expected to win an overall majority in Parliament, single-seaters could have a disproportionate impact on the final result.

Opposition SYRIZA hopes they could help vault it over ruling New Democracy, making a coalition with the expected third-place socialists more likely.