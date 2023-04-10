Man jailed for life for murder of gas company worker

A man has been handed a life sentence and 13 additional years’ imprisonment for the murder of a 41-year-old natural gas company employee in a northeastern Athens suburb in October 2021.

Athens Mixed Jury Court found the 41-year-old defendant guilty of murder without any mitigating circumstances. It also found him guilty of the attempted murder of another gas company employee on the same date in Nea Erytrea.

The defendant also received an eight-month sentence and a 900-euro fine for drug possession.

After his sentencing, the convicted murderer told the court: “Prison was the only way for me. I will be a good citizen when I serve my sentence and I thank you for this opportunity.”

He said he could not handle the noise being made by the workers, likening himself to a “drugged up doll” at the time.