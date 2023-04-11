NEWS

Greek Super League player facing rape charges

A football player contracted to a Greek Super League side is facing charges of rape, sexually assaulting a minor and possession of illegal narcotics after his arrest in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a central Athens bar.

The 33-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl from Belgium who was in Greece for a school trip. Eight of the girl’s classmates were also taken to the police station after confronting the footballer. The footballer was also found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of heroin.

Crime Football

