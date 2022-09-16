Olympiacos condemns assault on Korean fan outside home ground

Piraeus side Olympiacos has offered a South Korean YouTuber a free season ticket after he was attacked outside the team’s Karaiskakis Stadium by purported fans of the club.

The victim was broadcasting live outside the stadium when a group of youths, wearing clothing that suggested they were fans of the club, attacked him.

During the incident, the YouTuber’s mobile phone was stolen.

Footage of the attack has made the rounds on the internet since Thursday night.

Bunch of Hooligans just assaulted a Korean youtuber outside the Karaiskakis right before the Freiburg match. Please address this @olympiacosfc #OLYSCF

The full stream: https://t.co/pou1fOioZc pic.twitter.com/b06Sm9AVfu — Ryu (@LeonardRyu) September 15, 2022

“Olympiacos FC denounces all forms of violence on the occasion of what should be one of life’s joys, football,” a club statement said.

“It goes without saying that those who instigate acts of violence and paint a black picture of our club to the world press have no place in our home ground.

“The unfortunate fan from Korea who was attacked on the street and at some distance from our stadium is, as of today, a registered member of our club and Olympiacos shall offer him a season ticket to watch matches at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium whenever he desires so.”