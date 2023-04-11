NEWS

Hooligans involved in attack against soccer fans to face prosecutor

Hooligans involved in attack against soccer fans to face prosecutor
File photo.

The four men who were arrested in Ioannina in northwestern Greece last Friday, after security camera footage showed them beating four fans of a local soccer team will appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of attempted manslaughter.

They have been released on bail pending the outcome of the case. The restrictive conditions include a ban on attending their team’s matches and leaving the country. They must also appear at their local police station once a month.

Two of their four victims were hospitalized, with one of them, 30, in stable but serious condition in an intensive care unit. The other injured man, 29, was released from hospital on Monday.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two surgeons handed suspended sentences for medical malpractice
NEWS

Two surgeons handed suspended sentences for medical malpractice

Man jailed for life for murder of gas company worker
NEWS

Man jailed for life for murder of gas company worker

Greek man arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing, facing extradition to Germany
NEWS

Greek man arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing, facing extradition to Germany

Suspect arrested for pulling firearm on officers during police operation in Athens
NEWS

Suspect arrested for pulling firearm on officers during police operation in Athens

Police unravel drug-trafficking gang
NEWS

Police unravel drug-trafficking gang

Eight arrests after clashes between soccer fans
NEWS

Eight arrests after clashes between soccer fans