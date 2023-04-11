Hooligans involved in attack against soccer fans to face prosecutor

The four men who were arrested in Ioannina in northwestern Greece last Friday, after security camera footage showed them beating four fans of a local soccer team will appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of attempted manslaughter.

They have been released on bail pending the outcome of the case. The restrictive conditions include a ban on attending their team’s matches and leaving the country. They must also appear at their local police station once a month.

Two of their four victims were hospitalized, with one of them, 30, in stable but serious condition in an intensive care unit. The other injured man, 29, was released from hospital on Monday.