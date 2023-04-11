Visiting Egyptian FM meets with Mitsotakis, Dendias

The further strengthening of strategic relations between Greece and Egypt was the focus of a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministers Sameh Shoukry at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

They also discussed progress on the strategic Greek-Egyptian electricity power project, “GREGY Interconnector” and exchanged views on international and regional developments, including Ukraine, the East Mediterranean, and Libya.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also attended the meeting.

In an earlier meeting, Dendias and Shoukry had also discussed boosting the two countries’ relations.

Their private meeting lasted more than an hour and was followed by extended meetings between the two countries’ delegations. The meetings focused on collaborations in matters of economy, investments, energy and tackling climate change. They also covered international and regional developments of mutual interest, including developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and the Middle East, European Union-Egypt relations as well as regional cooperation schemes.

Dendias and Shoukry made joint statements to the press. [AMNA]