Some 29,000 Greeks abroad register to vote

The number of Greeks living abroad who are planning to vote in the general election on May 21 reached nearly 29,000 by Tuesday’s registration deadline.

Greeks abroad are allowed to vote in national elections for a new government in Athens if they have lived in this country for at least two consecutive years in the past 35 and have submitted a tax declaration with the local authorities this year or last.

In a related development, meanwhile, the agency responsible for setting up polling stations abroad is also pondering a ballot box in Vilnius, Lithuania, which is hosting the Final Four of the Euroleague basketball championship from May 19-21, amid expectations of a significant turnout of Greek fans.

Elections

