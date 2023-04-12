EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody

Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of corruption, is to be released from custody and placed under house arrest, while still facing charges, federal prosecutors and her lawyer’s office said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Greek Socialist is accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit European Union institutions.

Kaili and the Gulf state have denied any wrongdoing. It was not clear on what day Kaili is to be released but is expected to be released by Monday.

An official at her lawyer’s office said she would be released with an ankle bracelet. [Reuters, Kathimerini]