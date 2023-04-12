NEWS

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody

EU parliament graft suspect Kaili to be released from custody

Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of corruption, is to be released from custody and placed under house arrest, while still facing charges, federal prosecutors and her lawyer’s office said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Greek Socialist is accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit European Union institutions.

Kaili and the Gulf state have denied any wrongdoing. It was not clear on what day Kaili is to be released but is expected to be released by Monday.

An official at her lawyer’s office said she would be released with an ankle bracelet. [Reuters, Kathimerini]

Corruption EU Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation
NEWS

Police raid EPP party’s Brussels office in German investigation

Kaili sees daughter for the first time
NEWS

Kaili sees daughter for the first time

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention
NEWS

Belgian court decides to keep Qatargate suspect in detention

EU graft scandal ‘worthy of Narcos’ TV series, says bloc’s commissioner
NEWS

EU graft scandal ‘worthy of Narcos’ TV series, says bloc’s commissioner

Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say
NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports
NEWS

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports