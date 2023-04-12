NEWS

Seven people arrested in Mykonos for urban planning violations

Seven people arrested in Mykonos for urban planning violations
Seven people have been arrested on the island of Mykonos for urban planning violations, reports said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after officials of the Environment Ministry sent their report to the relevant prosecutor’s office.

Inspections on the island have intensified recently after reports of town planning violations and even mob-style assaults against officials that grant building permits and licenses.

