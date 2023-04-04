AI deployed to identify illegal construction on Mykonos

A team comprising environmental inspectors and financial police, accompanied by a public prosecutor and a strong law enforcement contingent, began audits on the popular tourist island of Mykonos on Monday amid a proliferation of complaints and reports of arbitrary and illegal construction activity.

On the checklist are 12 well-known hotels, bars and restaurants, all in off-plan coastal areas of the island. At the same time, Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas announced the use of an artificial intelligence system to compare aerial photographs from 2011 with current ones, in order to identify any arbitrary extensions of buildings.

“Obviously matters in Mykonos have gotten out of hand. So we undertook a series of actions using technology and artificial intelligence. The aim is to systematically check all illegal constructions on the island,” he said in an interview on Sunday. “Anything that has come up since 2011 will be sanctioned,” he added.