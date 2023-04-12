Arta priest gets into fist fight with ex-wife’s new partner

A priest got into a fist fight with his ex-wife’s new partner and another man in the central square of Arta in northwestern Greece. The incident, made public on Wednesday by local news site e-maistros.gr, occurred last Thursday.

According to the report, the priest could not accept the fact that his former wife, with whom he has four children, left home and has a new partner. The priest asked to meet with the 57-year-old partner of his former wife. A 41-year-old friend of the new partner was also present at the meeting. However, tempers flared, leading to a brawl.

The report said it wasn’t the first time the priest and the new partner had fought in the street. The Metropolis of Arta issued a statement expressing its regret and displeasure over the incident, clarifying that the priest in question is not part of the staff.

“The Holy Metropolis of Arta expresses its anguish because, apparently, a priestly family has been traumatized to the point of dissolution,” the statement read.