FM Dendias to visit Imvros island on Holy Friday

FM Dendias to visit Imvros island on Holy Friday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit the island of Imvros in Turkey on Holy Friday.

The minister is scheduled to visit the Metropolitan Church of Imvros & Tenedos upon his arrival, before going to the village of Agoi Theodoroi where he will meet with Greek expatriates.

Dendias will then visit the village of Agridia, where he will attend the Epitaphios liturgy and procession at the Church of Evangelistria officiated by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, before attending an official dinner with Bartholomew and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imvros and Tenedos. [AMNA]

