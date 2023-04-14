NEWS

Tourism minister eyes 10% increase in revenue this year

Tourism minister eyes 10% increase in revenue this year

The government hopes tourism revenue will increase by 10 percent this year, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said.

In an article in the Parapolitika daily, he underlined that 2022 was a landmark year for Greek tourism, as, despite multiple crises, travel revenue surpassed the initial goal of €15 billion set by the government by €2.7 billion.

“We managed therefore in a very difficult moment – not only for our country but also for all of Europe – to strengthen the national economy and the income of the average Greek family, to attract investments, making tourism a key driver of development, and with the surplus of 2.7 billion to make a decisive contribution to the government’s effort to support the weakest” in society, he said. [AMNA]

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourism Minister signs joint action plan with US Ambassador
NEWS

Tourism Minister signs joint action plan with US Ambassador

Greek Tourism Organization reopening Australia branch
NEWS

Greek Tourism Organization reopening Australia branch

Sifnos calls for ban on cave houses, pools
NEWS

Sifnos calls for ban on cave houses, pools

Illegal activity on Mykonos under scrutiny
NEWS

Illegal activity on Mykonos under scrutiny

Parnassos Ski Center to wrap up winter season on April 13
NEWS

Parnassos Ski Center to wrap up winter season on April 13

AI deployed to identify illegal construction on Mykonos
NEWS

AI deployed to identify illegal construction on Mykonos