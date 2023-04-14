Tourism minister eyes 10% increase in revenue this year

The government hopes tourism revenue will increase by 10 percent this year, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said.

In an article in the Parapolitika daily, he underlined that 2022 was a landmark year for Greek tourism, as, despite multiple crises, travel revenue surpassed the initial goal of €15 billion set by the government by €2.7 billion.

“We managed therefore in a very difficult moment – not only for our country but also for all of Europe – to strengthen the national economy and the income of the average Greek family, to attract investments, making tourism a key driver of development, and with the surplus of 2.7 billion to make a decisive contribution to the government’s effort to support the weakest” in society, he said. [AMNA]