Parnassos Ski Center to wrap up winter season on April 13

The Parnassos Ski Center is wrapping up the skiing season on April 13, owner Hellenic State Properties Co. and the Center, said on Tuesday.

In a statement, they said that through the last day on April 13 the ticket is 21 euros each for skiers.

“Another skiing season reaches its end and we are taking the opportunity of thanking you for your love and trust again this year,” the managers said. “The Parnassos Ski Center, the largest and most updated skiing center in Greece, remains at the top in popularity for skiers and friends of the mountain.”

The Center opened for the season on December 13, 2022.

[AMNA]