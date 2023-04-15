NEWS

Party leaders visit towns, islands ahead of Easter Sunday

[AMNA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on the island of Tinos with his family, wished Happy Easter to Orthodox Greeks around the world in a post on the social media. Mitsotakis will be attending services on the island during the holiday.

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras was spending Easter with his family in Corfu, where he participated in the annual ritual of pot smashing.

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis, who is visiting his homeland, Iraklio, Crete, for the holidays, met with local citizens and exchanged wishes with them. “Happy Easter, health, prosperity to all Orthodox Greeks, to all the Greek people,” he said. “At this time it is our duty to protect the meritocracy, transparency and social justice.”

Communist Party General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas, who is touring the city of Lamia on Saturday, talked with shop owners and citizens. “Happy Easter with strength and health for all,” he said.
 

