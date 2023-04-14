Kaili fingerprints not found on money, lawyer says

The lawyer of Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of corruption who is to be released from custody and placed under house arrest, said that her fingerprints were never found on the bundles of money found in her residence by an investigator in the so-called Qatargate scandal.

“There is a lot more evidence that we will bring out in the interrogation,” he added. He also said the member of the European Parliament is determined to assist the interrogation “with what she knows and for whom she knows. She will testify on everything.”

“One thing is certain, she has not taken a single euro by using and exploiting her political status,” he insisted.

The 44-year-old Greek Socialist is accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit European Union institutions.

Kaili and the Gulf state have denied any wrongdoing.