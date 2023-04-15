Woman killed by pack of dogs in northern Athens

A 68-year-old woman was killed by a pack of dogs in a scrapyard lot in Ano Liosia, northern Athens, on Saturday morning, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The woman was attacked by the dogs outside the mobile home where she lived with her 70-year-old partner. The trailer was parked inside a scrapyard, whose owner, aged 76, has been arrested.

The dogs appear to belong to the suspect, who had them running loose inside the lot to provide security.

The exact circumstances of the attack are being investigated.