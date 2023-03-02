Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

Flowers and candles lie, in the memory of the victims of the trains' collision, at the train station in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Thursday. The sign reads 'For the colleagues lost so unfairly at Tempe. We will never forget you.' [Giannis Papanikos/AP]

A Hellenic Train stationmaster in Larissa, aged 59, who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a train accident near Tempe, northern Greece, that led to the death of at least 46 people as given until Saturday to prepare his defence.

The man appeared before an investigative magistrate in the town of Larissa on Thursday where he was charged with dangerous disruptions of transportation, which due to the deaths caused is considered a felony, his lawyer told journalists outside the court.

He is also expected to face charges of manslaughter through negligence, bodily harm through negligence and dangerous interventions in means of transportation (article 291 of the penal code).

“On a human level, he’s devastated. He reflects upon what happened and cannot bear the burden of responsibility. He accepts the responsibility that belongs to him,” his lawyer said. “But it is important that we do not miss the forest for the trees. And here, there is a ‘forest’ of responsibilities,” he added.

“I believe that Justice will do its job very well.”

The station master of Larissa train station was arrested on Wednesday as authorities probed the circumstances that led to the passenger train, en route to the northern city of Thessaloniki, colliding with another train carrying shipping containers coming in the opposite direction on the same track.