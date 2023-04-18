NEWS

Coffins among seized artifacts hoard

Police handout photo.

At least five people were arrested on Tuesday as part of a major police operation on the island of Crete to dismantle an antiquities theft ring, which has so far led to the seizure of ancient objects, including seven coffins and vessels, whose value, according to initial estimates, exceeds 500,000 euros.

The operation, which included house searches, took place in the area of Krousonas in the municipality of Malevizi.

According to sources quoted by state-run broadcaster ERT, the investigation into the case began more than four months ago. The green light for the police operation was given on Monday after the location of the antiquities was identified.

