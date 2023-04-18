NEWS

SYRIZA MEP resigns over sexual abuse allegations

SYRIZA MEP resigns over sexual abuse allegations
[Intime News]

A member of the European Parliament for SYRIZA has resigned from the main opposition party after parliamentary authorities received a request to lift his immunity as an MEP as part of an investigation into alleged sexual abuse dating back to three years ago.

Alexis Georgoulis denies the allegations. “Unfortunately, we live in difficult and dangerous times. In the face of this false and insulting attack, which is being carried out – probably not by chance – a few days before the national elections, I intend to fight my battle through the justice system, for the truth and the restoration of my good name,” he said.

SYRIZA spokesperson Popi Tsapanidou said Georgoulis was “instantly” removed from the party and its European group of MEPs, and that he was asked to return his seat. “It goes without saying. We do not play with women and their rights or with gender violence; we do not play with abuse,” she stressed.

“The rumor came out in June 2022 and we investigated it until September 2022,” she said. “We went to the relevant services of the European Parliament and asked if there was a complaint against Mr Georgoulis. We did not get anything from there. There was no confirmation,” she added.

“The prosecuting authorities are covered by confidentiality, so we could not find out anything,” she added.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coffins among seized artifacts hoard
NEWS

Coffins among seized artifacts hoard

Ombudsman report paints scathing picture of Ark of the World charity
NEWS

Ombudsman report paints scathing picture of Ark of the World charity

Cyber gang blackmails Cypriot university to pay $100K
NEWS

Cyber gang blackmails Cypriot university to pay $100K

Woman killed by pack of dogs in northern Athens
NEWS

Woman killed by pack of dogs in northern Athens

Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans
NEWS

Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans

Small explosive device goes off outside Kypseli apartment block
NEWS

Small explosive device goes off outside Kypseli apartment block