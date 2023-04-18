SYRIZA MEP resigns over sexual abuse allegations

A member of the European Parliament for SYRIZA has resigned from the main opposition party after parliamentary authorities received a request to lift his immunity as an MEP as part of an investigation into alleged sexual abuse dating back to three years ago.

Alexis Georgoulis denies the allegations. “Unfortunately, we live in difficult and dangerous times. In the face of this false and insulting attack, which is being carried out – probably not by chance – a few days before the national elections, I intend to fight my battle through the justice system, for the truth and the restoration of my good name,” he said.

SYRIZA spokesperson Popi Tsapanidou said Georgoulis was “instantly” removed from the party and its European group of MEPs, and that he was asked to return his seat. “It goes without saying. We do not play with women and their rights or with gender violence; we do not play with abuse,” she stressed.

“The rumor came out in June 2022 and we investigated it until September 2022,” she said. “We went to the relevant services of the European Parliament and asked if there was a complaint against Mr Georgoulis. We did not get anything from there. There was no confirmation,” she added.

“The prosecuting authorities are covered by confidentiality, so we could not find out anything,” she added.