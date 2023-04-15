NEWS

Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans

Police handout photo.

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, are investigating any possible links between a soccer fan club and a cache of potential weapons found in an abandoned building next door to it.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Saturday that officers with the police’s special directorate for cracking down on sports-related violence were acting on a tipoff when they raided the building.

There, they found a large cache of wooden bats, metal and plastic rods, axes of different sizes, a collapsible baton, knives and other objects that are often used in hooligan violence. 

They also found the license plates of a car and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

The building where the objects were found is next door to a fan club for a popular local soccer team.

