Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans
Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, are investigating any possible links between a soccer fan club and a cache of potential weapons found in an abandoned building next door to it.
The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Saturday that officers with the police’s special directorate for cracking down on sports-related violence were acting on a tipoff when they raided the building.
There, they found a large cache of wooden bats, metal and plastic rods, axes of different sizes, a collapsible baton, knives and other objects that are often used in hooligan violence.
They also found the license plates of a car and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.
The building where the objects were found is next door to a fan club for a popular local soccer team.