Vote paves way for EU funding of border fence

The way has been paved for EU funding of border infrastructure such as the Evros fence in northeastern Greece after an amendment introduced by the European People’s Party was voted through in Strasbourg. 

The amendment to mobilize funds to strengthen border capabilities and infrastructures was passed with 322 yeas against 290 nays and 20 abstentions. The issue will now be reopened in the European Parliament, taking into account the text of the EPP amendment.

New Democracy MEP Anna Michelle Asimakopoulou hailed the House’s “resounding response,” which defeated an amendment tabled by SYRIZA MEP and Vice President of the European Parliament Dimitris Papadimoulis on the non-financing of the Evros fence.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou called the SYRIZA initiative an attempt “to hamper the extension of the Evros fence.”

