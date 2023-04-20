NEWS

One dead after migrant boat half-sinks off Mani

[Intime News]

One person died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants run aground ground and half-sunk on a beach on the western coast of the Mani Peninsula, southern Greece, late Wednesday night, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities said they found 47 migrants on the beach of Arfigia who managed to disembark from the vessel, while one person died while he was still on the boat.

A search and rescue operation was underway since Thursday morning to look for other passengers who may have been aboard the sailboat.

Migration

