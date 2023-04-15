NEWS

Six people dead, six injured in Evros car collision

Six people were killed while another six were seriously injured in northern Greece when a car drove into the opposite direction, colliding head-on with another vehicle, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday.

The deadly accident occurred at the 59th kilometre of the Makri-Komotini junction, when a car with 10 irregular migrants entered at breakneck speed into the opposite flow of traffic, to avoid stopping for a police check, hitting a car driven by a 45-year-old man who was returning from work.

Six people died instantly, including the drivers of the two vehicles, while another six migrants were taken to a hospital in Alexandroupolis.

Fire fighters at the scene struggled to extricate the passengers from the two vehicles which were completely destroyed. 

