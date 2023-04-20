Police crack case involving major criminal extortion racket

The Attica Security Police Extortion Department on Thursday said it had cracked a case involving one of the largest known criminal organizations, following a two-year investigation. According to sources, up to 60 people have been identified as suspects.

The Police Internal Affairs Service has also been notified, the sources said, because one of the suspects is closely related to a police officer, while the possible involvement of at least five serving police officers is being examined.

The investigation originally involved a case of fraud but other serious crimes emerged during its course, including protection rackets, blackmail, guns, drugs, money-laundering and usury.

The findings of the investigation were sent to the competent public prosecutor on April 10. [AMNA]