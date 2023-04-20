NEWS

Data Protection watchdog opens probe into leak of alleged victim’s name, photo

[Intime News]

The Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) is opening an investigation into the leak of the name, photographs and other personal information of a woman who has accused a Greek European Parliament lawmaker of raping her. 

The announcement related to the case of Alexis Georgoulis, an MEP with main opposition party SYRIZA, who resigned earlier this week after European parliamentary authorities received a request to lift his immunity as an MEP, as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse dating back to three years ago. He vehemently denies the allegations and attributes political motives behind them, just before national elections.

HDPA said it will examine if laws on the protection of personal data have been violated and consider issuing a gag order against media using this data. The investigation comes after a complained was filed with the authority. 

The authority is also asking media to remove, retroactively, any identifying information. 

Crime Justice Politics

