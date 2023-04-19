Police suspect hooligans in Thessaloniki mall brawl

Police on Wednesday were investigating whether a street brawl that occurred the previous night in Thessaloniki was linked to sport-related violence.

According to reports, the incident took place in a shopping center in the northern port city, when a group of four or five people approached a 31-year-old man, a well-known fan of a particular soccer team, as he sat in a cafe.

The 31-year-old reportedly pulled out a knife when he saw them approaching, and they responded by throwing chairs. The incident ended when police officers on foot patrol intervened.

The clash was captured by security cameras at the mall and the footage is being examined by police.

The 31-year-old was arrested for violating weapons laws. The same defendant, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, was sentenced last May to four years in prison for involvement in a shooting incident.

Greece has been plagued by club-related violence and hooliganism in recent years. Last year, a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in a Thessaloniki street by fans of a rival club.