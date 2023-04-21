Probe launched into leak of identity of MEP accuser

The Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) is opening an investigation into the leak of the name, photographs and other personal information of a woman who has accused a Greek European Parliament lawmaker of rape.

The announcement related to the case of Alexis Georgoulis, an MEP with main opposition party SYRIZA, who resigned earlier this week after European parliamentary authorities received a request to lift his immunity, as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse three years ago. He denies the allegations and attributes political motives behind them.

HDPA said it will examine if laws on the protection of personal data have been violated and consider issuing a gag order against media using this data. The investigation comes after a complaint was filed with the authority.

The authority is also asking media to remove, retroactively, any identifying information.