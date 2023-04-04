Top prosecutor to review release decision for serious child abuser

Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos requested on Tuesday the judicial decision which allowed a serial child abuser to be released from jail after serving just 12.5 years of a decades-long sentence.

The offender, identified as Nikos Sirigakis, was a basketball coach from Crete who was handed in 2011 a 220-year jail sentence (which, according to Greek law, corresponds to a custodial sentence of 25 years) for child abuse and attempted child abuse against 36 children.

Dogiakos wants to ascertain whether there are any ambiguities or legal gaps in the legal rationale that allowed for Sirigakis’ release. If the decision is not sufficiently supported, the prosecutor will annul the ruling.