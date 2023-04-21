Presidential decree accepts resignation of Supreme Court vice president

A presidential decree was issued Friday accepting the resignation of Christos Tzanerikos, who was the vice president of the Supreme Court and the president of the A1 chamber of the court.

The A1 chamber is responsible for verifying the legality of political parties that participate in parliamentary elections.

The resignation was submitted by Tzanerikos after the government introduced a bill to Parliament that aimed to exclude the far-right National Party from participating in the May 21 election.

The decree accepting Tzanerikos’ resignation was published in the Government Gazette. Tzanerikos was one of the ten vice presidents of the Supreme Court.