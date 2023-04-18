Blinken calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with the two heads of the fighting armed forces in Sudan and asked for an immediate ceasefire to permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations estimates that more than 185 people have died and 1,800 injured, among them at least two Greek nationals, in the fight between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that erupted Saturday.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately today with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, and underscored the urgency of reaching a ceasefire to permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the fighting, the reunification of Sudanese families, and allow the international community in Khartoum to make sure its presence is secure,” said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel. “The Secretary expressed his grave concern about the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians due to the sustained, indiscriminate fighting, and stressed the responsibility of the two generals to ensure the safety and wellbeing of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers,” he added.