NEWS

Blinken calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

Blinken calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with the two heads of the fighting armed forces in Sudan and asked for an immediate ceasefire to permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations estimates that more than 185 people have died and 1,800 injured, among them at least two Greek nationals, in the fight between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that erupted Saturday.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately today with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, and underscored the urgency of reaching a ceasefire to permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the fighting, the reunification of Sudanese families, and allow the international community in Khartoum to make sure its presence is secure,” said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel. “The Secretary expressed his grave concern about the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians due to the sustained, indiscriminate fighting, and stressed the responsibility of the two generals to ensure the safety and wellbeing of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers,” he added.

War Diplomacy US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US approves upgrade for Turkey’s F-16s
NEWS

US approves upgrade for Turkey’s F-16s

US envoy extols relations with Greece in meeting with PM
NEWS

US envoy extols relations with Greece in meeting with PM

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments
NEWS

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments

Cavusoglu: US ambassador meeting with Turkish opposition candidate unacceptable
NEWS

Cavusoglu: US ambassador meeting with Turkish opposition candidate unacceptable

Blinken: ‘Time and again, Greece has stood on the right side of history’
NEWS

Blinken: ‘Time and again, Greece has stood on the right side of history’

Biden on Greek Independence Day: ‘Our alliance has never been stronger’
NEWS

Biden on Greek Independence Day: ‘Our alliance has never been stronger’