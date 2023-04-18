NEWS

Dendias discusses evacuation of Greeks from Sudan with Shoukry

Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 17, 2023. [Stringer/Reuters]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry the possible cooperation in the evacuation of diaspora Greeks from Sudan, as soon as the conditions allow it, the minister said on Tuesday.

Dendias told Shoukry that Greece “is closely following developments in the country, also in view of the presence of the Greek diaspora in the country and the need to provide them with assistance.”

The two ministers also talked about the need for an immediate ceasefire and for upholding the principle of non-intervention in states’ domestic affairs.

