NEWS

Sudan evacuation not feasible at the moment, diplomatic sources say

[AP]

The evacuation of the two injured Greek citizens and the other Greek citizens trapped in the conflict zone in Sudan is currently not possible, diplomatic sources said as fighting entered its fifth day on Wednesday.

According to the same sources, the Greek Foreign Ministry is in constant communication with the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) to provide the best possible medical assistance to the two injured Greek citizens. The IFRC is also informed of the presence and needs of the other Greek citizens in Khartoum, the capital of the North African country, besides the two injured individuals.

Meanwhile, the ministry is coordinating with other EU member states on medical aid and a possible rescue operation when conditions permit.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 European citizens and approximately 150 Greeks in Sudan, as reported by Andreas Katsaniotis, the deputy foreign minister responsible for Greek diaspora issues.

War Rescue Diplomacy

