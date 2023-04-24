More Greeks evacuated from Sudan

A second group of Greek citizens has been evacuated from Sudan, as rival generals battle for control of Africa’s third-largest country, and taken to Djibouti, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday.

“An additional 10 Greeks and their family members were evacuated from Sudan, in this case with the assistance of Italy. They are already in Djibouti and everyone is in good health,” Dendias tweeted.

On Sunday evening, it was reported that the death toll from the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces had risen to over 420, with 264 of the casualties being civilians. Additionally, more than 3,700 people have been wounded in the fighting.