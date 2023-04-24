Greek FM commemorates Armenian Genocide

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has issued a message to mark the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Preserving the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide is the minimum duty of all humanity. Our thoughts today are with the Armenians of our homeland and with the entire world,” Dendias tweeted.

Historians consider the events that started in Ottoman Turkey in 1915, including massacres, deportations, and forced marches, as genocide. Turkey rejects this label, insisting that the death toll is exaggerated and that the deaths were due to civil unrest, with Ottoman Muslims also being among the victims.