NEWS

Greek FM commemorates Armenian Genocide

Greek FM commemorates Armenian Genocide

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has issued a message to mark the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Preserving the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide is the minimum duty of all humanity. Our thoughts today are with the Armenians of our homeland and with the entire world,” Dendias tweeted.

Historians consider the events that started in Ottoman Turkey in 1915, including massacres, deportations, and forced marches, as genocide. Turkey rejects this label, insisting that the death toll is exaggerated and that the deaths were due to civil unrest, with Ottoman Muslims also being among the victims.

History Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias: Countries should follow Rwanda’s example, admit ‘dark chapters’ of their past
NEWS

Dendias: Countries should follow Rwanda’s example, admit ‘dark chapters’ of their past

Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster
NEWS

Dendias notes ‘dangers of nuclear energy’ on anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis
NEWS

Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis

Seeking continuity in foreign policy
NEWS

Seeking continuity in foreign policy

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says
NEWS

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says

More Greeks evacuated from Sudan
NEWS

More Greeks evacuated from Sudan