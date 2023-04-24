NEWS

Footballer convicted over indecent assault of child

A 28-year-old football player from Agrinio in Central Greece, who was arrested seven months ago and accused of repeated indecent assaults of a 4-year-old boy, was unanimously sentenced to seven years in prison without suspension on Monday by a court in the city of Ioannina.

According to the case file, the 28-year-old commited the offenses during his visits to the house where the child was staying with his mother.

At the time he was serving his military service so the case was heard in a military court.

Suspicions were sparked by the child’s drawings, which were shown to child psychologists.

The defendant denied the accusations and rejected the assessments of the child psychologists, claiming that the family had hatched a conspiracy against him.

