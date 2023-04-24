NEWS

Trial for murder of Caroline Crouch interrupted due to defense lawyer’s illness

File photo.

The trial of Haralambos (Babis) Anagnostopoulos, the accused in the premeditated murder of his 20-year-old British wife Caroline Crouch, was on Monday interrupted due to the illness of his defense lawyer. 

Anagnostopoulos, a 33-year-old pilot, allegedly killed his wife at their home in the east Attica suburb of Glyka Nera in May 2021 while their infant daughter was present. He then allegedly staged the scene to make it appear as though Crouch had been killed during a burglary. Anagnostopoulos had confessed to strangling his wife and hanging the family dog from a banister, for which he faces separate charges.

During the start of the trial on Monday, Anagnostopoulos informed the judges of the court that his lawyer, Alexandros Papaioannidis, was unable to attend due to health issues.

The prosecutor suggested a postponement of the trial, while Anagnostopoulos requested that the hearing not be scheduled during the period of the nationwide university entrance exams in which he will participate. 

The court has interrupted the trial until May 8.

Justice

