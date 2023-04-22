Mykonos bar fined €33 mln

A cumulative fine imposed on a beach bar in the Panormos area of Mykonos island came to a whopping 33 million euros, according to reports.

An amount of €22.5 million concerns the fine for the construction of unauthorized structures and a further €11 million is for keeping them in place. In other words, for every year that passes and the owners do not take down the structures classified as illegal, the property will be required to pay a fine of 11 million euros starting this year.

The owner has the right to appeal within 10 days. Once finalized, the law allows for the suspension of the business if the owner does not proceed with the demolition of the illegal/unauthorized structures.

In addition to the fine imposed on this particular establishment, a demolition order for unauthorized structures at a beach bar at Psarou was signed on Friday.

The order was issued following inspections carried out by the Environment Ministry on the popular holiday island on April 4-11.

The owner in this case also has the right to appeal within 10 days against the demolition decision.

According to the inspectors, the areas to be demolished exceed 500 square meters.