Thessaloniki man handed six years over revenge porn

A Thessaloniki criminal court of appeal sentenced a man to six years and three months in jail after finding him guilty of a revenge porn charge.

His victim was a woman who had an extramarital affair with him. When the defendant found that she was still in contact with her husband, he sent footage of their intimate moments to her children, who are minors, via a popular social networking platform.

This material allegedly ended up with the children’s friends, and was later uploaded to a pornographic website.

The case unfolded in 2016 in an area of Central Macedonia, with the accused also being convicted of extortion for asking the woman to return 200 euros that she owed him.

