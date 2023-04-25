MEP Eva Kaili also being investigated for fraud, report says

In the wake of allegations that she was involved in the so-called Qatargate kickback scandal, Greek MEP Eva Kaili is also being investigated for misappropriating European Parliament funds, Politico has reported.

Citing a letter from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) addressed to Parliament President Roberta Metsola that has been seen by Politico, the report indicated that the probe against Kaili is centered on payments connected to four of her assistants.

The investigation concerns the period from 2014 to 2020 and involves around 100,000 euros. It seeks to ascertain whether Kaili lied about her assistants’ work activities and movements, and took cuts from their salaries and reimbursements for work trips that never took place.