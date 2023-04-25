Second C-27 aircraft picks up Greeks evacuated from Sudan at Djibouti

A C-27 transport plane of the Hellenic Air Force departed from the airport of Aswan, Egypt for Djibouti on Tuesday to pick up Greeks evacuated from Sudan.

The aircraft is the second one to transport Greeks from Sudan on Tuesday, where internal fighting continues for the second week. A ceasefire allowed for the evacuation.

Earlier on Tuesday, a second C-27 brought 17 individuals to Greece, as evacuation efforts for Greeks continue under the coordination of the Greek Foreign Ministry.

According to diplomatic sources, 43 citizens of Greek interest have been rescued from Khartoum so far, not including the 17 arriving who arrived in Greece on Tuesday morning and another 7 arriving in Egypt by car during the day. Two evacuees are injured, one of them seriously. [AMNA]