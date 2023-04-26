NEWS

Wildlife hospital to be set up on Mount Penteli

Greece’s first wildlife care hospital is being created by the Environment Ministry at Rapentosa on Mount Penteli in Attica.

A 4.2-hectare area with terraces and water supply infrastructure and a stone building, owned by the Forestry Department of Penteli, is being renovated to house the care center.

It will receive funding to the tune of 1.5 million euros of the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) Action Plan for the creation of a Wildlife Care Network.

