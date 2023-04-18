Crete: Motorist accused of running over dog released

A 63-year-old woman accused of a hit and run involving a dog in Crete on Holy Thursday has been given conditional release after testifying to an investigating magistrate.

The Russian national must report once a month at a local police station and pay a bond of €1,500. She is also prohibited from leaving the country.

The owner of the dog, which underwent surgery after the accident and remains in a clinic, reported the woman to the authorities.

The owner alleges that the motorist deliberately drive over the dog, in an incident that was recorded on camera.

The woman has already been ordered her to pay €40,500 for willfully injuring and causing bodily harm to a pet. The dog owner was also fined 200 euros for breaching pet welfare legislation.