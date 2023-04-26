EOF bans distribution and sale of unapproved hand sanitizer product

The Greek agency for pharmaceuticals, EOF, has announced a ban on the distribution and sale of Tork Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer, a product marketed as an antiseptic hand gel. According to the announcement, the product has not been approved by EOF, despite being promoted as an effective antiseptic.

Essity Hellas SA and all other companies distributing the product are required to immediately contact their customers and withdraw the product from the market within a reasonable timeframe.

The ban was put in place due to concerns over the product’s safety and efficacy. EOF is urging consumers to only use antiseptic hand gels that have been approved by the agency.